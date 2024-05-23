PIA offers 20% discount to Pakistani students flying to China for studies

In a significant development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a substantial 20% discount on airfares for Pakistani students embarking on educational journeys to China.

This commendable initiative by PIA comes as a beacon of hope for students grappling with financial constraints while charting their course to pursue academic endeavors abroad.

As per PIA officials, this exclusive discount is tailored specifically for students travelling to China in pursuit of higher education. Moreover, the national carrier has magnanimously augmented the baggage allowance to a generous 60 kilograms, facilitating students in transporting their belongings seamlessly.

At present, PIA operates a weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route, providing vital connectivity every Sunday. This discounted offering presents an opportune moment for students to either reunite with their families during the summer break or to journey back home upon completion of their studies.

Prior to this announcement, PIA had already raised the bar by offering a 27% discount on fares for students venturing to China. Additionally, the airline had extended its goodwill gesture by slashing economy and executive economy class fares by 20% on domestic flights during Eid ul Fitr.

This strategic move by PIA is poised to extend substantial benefits to a considerable cohort of Pakistani students who annually traverse to China for advanced studies. The discount initiative underscores the unwavering support of the national flag carrier towards the student community, emphasizing accessibility and affordability in pursuit of educational aspirations.