PIA offers 20% discount to Pakistani students flying to China for studies

05:56 PM | 23 May, 2024
PIA offers discount for students travelling for china

In a significant development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a substantial 20% discount on airfares for Pakistani students embarking on educational journeys to China.

This commendable initiative by PIA comes as a beacon of hope for students grappling with financial constraints while charting their course to pursue academic endeavors abroad.

As per PIA officials, this exclusive discount is tailored specifically for students travelling to China in pursuit of higher education. Moreover, the national carrier has magnanimously augmented the baggage allowance to a generous 60 kilograms, facilitating students in transporting their belongings seamlessly.

At present, PIA operates a weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route, providing vital connectivity every Sunday. This discounted offering presents an opportune moment for students to either reunite with their families during the summer break or to journey back home upon completion of their studies.

Prior to this announcement, PIA had already raised the bar by offering a 27% discount on fares for students venturing to China. Additionally, the airline had extended its goodwill gesture by slashing economy and executive economy class fares by 20% on domestic flights during Eid ul Fitr.

This strategic move by PIA is poised to extend substantial benefits to a considerable cohort of Pakistani students who annually traverse to China for advanced studies. The discount initiative underscores the unwavering support of the national flag carrier towards the student community, emphasizing accessibility and affordability in pursuit of educational aspirations.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

