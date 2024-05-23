COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

COAS General Asim Munir has commenced an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, further cementing bilateral ties between the two nations.

Amidst warm receptions, COAS Asim Munir was received at the Federal Ministry of Defence by General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence, where he was accorded the honor of an Honour Guard by the contingent of the German Armed Forces.

During his visit, COAS Asim Munir engaged in high-level discussions with Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army, and embarked on a tour of the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen, accompanied by his German counterpart.

At the training center, COAS Asim Munir received detailed briefings on various aspects of military training, including a demonstration on urban warfare, showcasing the capabilities and preparedness of the German Army.

Additionally, meetings were held with key dignitaries including Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Federal Chancellor, Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence. Discussions centered on matters of mutual interest, with a focus on regional security dynamics and Pakistan's contributions to global peacekeeping efforts.

The German leadership expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Army's pivotal role in combating terrorism and fostering peace and stability in the region, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing shared security challenges.

COAS Asim Munir's itinerary also includes a visit to the German Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Hamburg, where he is scheduled to address students from various countries, shedding light on Pakistan's regional and international security perspectives and the contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces to United Nations peacekeeping missions.