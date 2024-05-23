Search

Pakistan

COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

Web Desk
06:24 PM | 23 May, 2024
COAS in germany

COAS General Asim Munir has commenced an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, further cementing bilateral ties between the two nations.

Amidst warm receptions, COAS Asim Munir was received at the Federal Ministry of Defence by General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence, where he was accorded the honor of an Honour Guard by the contingent of the German Armed Forces.

During his visit, COAS Asim Munir engaged in high-level discussions with Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army, and embarked on a tour of the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen, accompanied by his German counterpart.

At the training center, COAS Asim Munir received detailed briefings on various aspects of military training, including a demonstration on urban warfare, showcasing the capabilities and preparedness of the German Army.

Additionally, meetings were held with key dignitaries including Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Federal Chancellor, Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence. Discussions centered on matters of mutual interest, with a focus on regional security dynamics and Pakistan's contributions to global peacekeeping efforts.

The German leadership expressed appreciation for the Pakistan Army's pivotal role in combating terrorism and fostering peace and stability in the region, underscoring the significance of collaborative efforts in addressing shared security challenges.

COAS Asim Munir's itinerary also includes a visit to the German Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Hamburg, where he is scheduled to address students from various countries, shedding light on Pakistan's regional and international security perspectives and the contributions of the Pakistan Armed Forces to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

07:53 PM | 23 May, 2024

UAE promises $10 billion investment in Pakistan following PM ...

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

06:24 PM | 23 May, 2024

COAS Gen Asim Munir arrives in Germany for official visit

06:07 PM | 23 May, 2024

Pakistan decides to revamp passport policy for ‘married women’

05:39 PM | 23 May, 2024

Job openings announced for Pakistan's nursing staff: Check Eligibility

04:55 PM | 23 May, 2024

Prisoner gang-raped by fellow inmates in Adiala jail

Pakistan

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

07:39 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite ...

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

11:32 AM | 21 May, 2024

Islamabad Metro Bus Service open or closed today? Check latest update ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:53 PM | 23 May, 2024

UAE promises $10 billion investment in Pakistan following PM Shehbaz's visit

Gold & Silver

02:16 PM | 23 May, 2024

Gold price falls by whooping Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 23 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.25 280.25
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.52 748.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.46 731.46
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: