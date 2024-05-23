Search

Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]

07:18 PM | 23 May, 2024
Suzuki WagonR VXL latest price in Pakistan [May 2024 update]
LAHORE – Suzuki WagonR is a compact yet spacious hatchback that boasts an array of features catering to both convenience and comfort. 

Equipped with a K-series 1.0-liter engine, it delivers a balance of fuel efficiency and performance suitable for urban commuting. The tallest in its class, it offers ample headspace to passengers. 

Suzuki WagonR comes in three variants – VXR, VXL and VXL-AGS.

Suzuki WaongR VXL 

In terms of features, the WagonR VXL offers power steering, power windows, and central locking, enhancing convenience for the driver. Additionally, modern amenities like a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB ports add to its appeal.

The WagonR VXL's affordability, combined with its impressive performance, ensures it remains a sought-after option in the used car market of Pakistan.

When it comes to performance, the WagonR VXL may not excel in outright speed, its strong engine provides adequate power for city driving, making it efficient in congested traffic conditions. 

Suzuki WagonR VXL Price in Pakistan

As of May 2024, the price of Suzuki WagonR VXL variant stands at Rs3,412,000. However, filers will pay an additional amount of Rs20,000 while non-filers will pay Rs60,000 while buying the hatchback.

