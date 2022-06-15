PM Shehbaz extends birthday greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping
06:52 PM | 15 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz extends birthday greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping
Source: @shehbazsharif (Instagram)/social media
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended birthday wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier commended President Xi's resolve to build Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future.

“Like an Iron Brother, China, under Xi's dynamic leadership, has emerged as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner of Pakistan,” he mentioned. 

Islamabad and Beijing are known for their as ‘higher than the Himalayas’. Longtime allies recently vowed to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade, and encourage greater investments from Beijing.

China earlier felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new prime minister of Pakistan.

