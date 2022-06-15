PM Shehbaz extends birthday greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended birthday wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.
Taking it to Twitter, the premier commended President Xi's resolve to build Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future.
“Like an Iron Brother, China, under Xi's dynamic leadership, has emerged as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner of Pakistan,” he mentioned.
Happy birthday to H.E. President Xi Jinping. As an Iron Brother, China, under his dynamic leadership, has emerged as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner of Pakistan. We deeply appreciate President Xi's resolve to build Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future. 🇵🇰 🇨🇳— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 15, 2022
Islamabad and Beijing are known for their as ‘higher than the Himalayas’. Longtime allies recently vowed to enhance economic cooperation, expand trade, and encourage greater investments from Beijing.
PM Shehbaz congratulates Chinese President Xi on ... 11:26 AM | 21 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, the governments ...
China earlier felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new prime minister of Pakistan.
