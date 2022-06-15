US Consul General Lahore welcomes new cohort of 252 students to English Access Micro scholarship Program

LAHORE – US Consul General William K. Makaneole welcomed 252 new students to the popular English Access Microscholarship Program at a ceremony held in Lahore. Makaneole thanked the Lahore Institute of Future Education for its continued support for the Access program sponsored by the US Mission in Pakistan.

The two-year after-school Access program is a partnership between the US Mission in Pakistan and the Lahore Institute of Future Education.

The program works with talented students between the ages of 13 and 20 from less advantaged communities, and trains them in English language and leadership skills. This cohort of 252 students includes 100 madrassa students and 100 students from Workers Welfare High Schools.

CG Makaneole emphasized that the Access Program will be a life-changing experience for the students. “The Access Program can be a pathway to higher education, participation in U.S. exchange programs, and improved work prospects,” the CG highlighted.

“In Punjab, the U.S. Mission to Pakistan has sponsored English Access programs in Lahore, Gujranwala, DG Khan, and Multan. In these programs, our partners help young adults like you learn English and develop leadership and critical thinking skills. Students also get a chance to learn about U.S. culture and values,” CG Makaneole added. So far 24,000 students from across Pakistan have benefited from this program.

As the United States and Pakistan celebrate 75 years of partnership, the Access program is another example of America’s enduring friendship with Pakistan. CG Makaneole concluded by stating, “You are the young leaders who contribute to this partnership and help create a better Pakistan, a better world, and a better future for all of us.”