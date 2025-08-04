Viral video from Karachi’s Do Darya shows father drowning his children in sea

KARACHI – Shock and outrage as a chilling and heartbreaking scene at Karachi’s Do Darya was captured as a father spotted throwing his two innocent children into the raging sea before jumping in himself, in what appears to be a deeply disturbing suicide attempt.

As family struggled in the water, crowds stood by started recording tragedy instead of rushing to help. The man identified as Aurangzeb Alam, a school teacher, jumped into the sea while appearing disoriented, possibly under the influence.

Moments before fatal jump, he was seen holding his children near the edge of the sea. Videos of horrific event have now gone viral, sparking a storm of anger and disbelief across social media. Social media user, and activists are asking: How could people film a dying man and two children instead of trying to save them?

Rescue officials arrived at scene after being alerted, but it was too late. All three bodies were recovered from the water after an intense search operation.

Later, it turned out that Aurangzeb was having rough match in his marital life, with some reports pointing to a legal dispute that may have pushed him over the edge. Children’s mother remained silent, and no official statement has been released by the family.