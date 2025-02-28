Working hours for IHC, lower courts during Ramzan 2025 announced

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued working hours to be observed during the holy month of Ramazan 2025

The high court has issued a notification in this regard, stating that acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar has approved the working hours for IHC as well as Civil & Sessions Courts (East & West), Islamabad.

As per the schedule, IHC will hear cases from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. A break will be observed from 11:30 AM and there will be an interval till 12:00 PM. The court will resume hearing of cases from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

On Fridays, cases will be heard from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM, and the office hours in the Islamabad High Court will be from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM. On Fridays, the office hours will be from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Similarly, the district and session courts of Islamabad will hear cases from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM. On Fridays, cases will be heard from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to meet today evening in Peshawar to sight the moon for Ramazan 2025.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting in Peshawar as the government is making efforts for a unified start to the holy month of fasting across Pakistan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in a statement said the meeting will be held at the Auqaf Department building in Peshawar, while zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will convene simultaneously at their respective headquarters.