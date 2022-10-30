‘No talks with boot polishers’, Imran Khan refutes PM Shehbaz’s claims about back-door negotiations

LAHORE – Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is heading to the capital with long march, hits back at premier Shehbaz Sharif who claims to reject the PTI Chief’s proposal about the appointment of army chief.

Imran made a fiery speech as former ruling party continued march to Islamabad from Muridke, which has entered into its day three.

Addressing a large gathering near Sheikhupra, the former premier said he did not talk to "boot polishers" as PM Shehbaz’s claims sparked new controversy.

"I only speak to those with whom Shehbaz hid in the trunk to have a word," he added. He further raised question of why he would send a message to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Firing a fresh salvo at the ruling alliance, the outspoken politician said he was not raised in a military dictator’s nursery. "I do not call Ayub Khan daddy like Z.A Bhutto; neither I’m like Nawaz who pressed Ziaul Haq’s knees to become part of cabinet," he added.

He also shared his message for establishment, saying When General Musharraf take out PML-N and PPP, masses distributed sweets to rejoice as they were tired of their theft.

Khan further mentioned that when former COAS gave NRO to these thieves, he caused us more harm than country's enemies.

PTI chief said Pakistanis have a right to differentiate between right and wrong. Don’t think that we are sheeps. Khan said he wants to see a strong army and wants masses to stand with them, adding that he believe in constructive criticism.

More to follow…