‘Nasl Al-Bahr’: Pakistan, UAE hold joint naval drills in Arabian Sea
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
‘Nasl Al-Bahr’: Pakistan, UAE hold joint naval drills in Arabian Sea
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and UAE Naval forces participated in a bilateral exercise dubbed 'Nasl Al Bahr' which was aimed at enhancing maritime abilities.

The recent drill was part of bilateral exercise series conducted between the two navies, the first drills were held back in 2014 in Pakistani waters.

Both sides have been since then regularly trained together to ensure maritime security in the region.

In a statement Pakistan Navy’s media directorate said exercises focus on search and rescue operations along with various dimensions of communication and warfare.

It further said units of the two sides fired missiles in the northern Arabian Sea during the exercise. Top officials of the Pakistan Navy and the United Arab Emirates Navy witnessed the exercise.

The statement said the naval drills will further enhance the capabilities of joint operations between the two brotherly nations to deal with various types of maritime threats

