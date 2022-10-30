Karan Johar watches "The Legend of Maula Jatt" in Dubai

04:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
Karan Johar watches
In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood’s leading filmmaker and producer Karan Johar was spotted enjoying the cinematic extravaganza of The Legend of Maula Jatt in Dubai.

Johar was captured in a 'fanboy moment' while enjoying the Lashari brainchild at a screening in the Vox Dubai Mall of Emirates' cinema hall, however, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham famed filmmaker has yet to mention anything on his social media handles. 

For starters, Khan’s last Bollywood acting stint was in Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil which justifies the latter's presence at the cinema to watch the Humsafar actor's comeback. 

Surprisingly, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl producer is the first Indian public figure to have been spotted at a theatre watching the Pakistani blockbuster.

The Legend of Maula Jatt broke many records, locally and internationally while also gaining both critical and commercial success.

For those unversed, Lashari and Ammara Hikmat's magnum opus stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malick in pivotal roles. The Legend of Maula Jatt became the first Pakistani film to have crossed PKR 100cr ($4.5 million) globally. 

The Legend of Maula Jatt is the most expensive Pakistani film marking Khan’s return to after a three-year-long hiatus. Khan was last seen in Parey Hut Love

On the work front, Johar produced and directed Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, while the acclaimed director has Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Dostana 2, and Bedhadak in the pipeline.

Karan Johar’s birthday party leaves SRK, ... 10:23 AM | 7 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI – Around 50 Bollywood celebrities contracted Covid-19 infection after attending a star-studded party ...

