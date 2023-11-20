Hania Aamir wishes Indian rap sensation Badshah on his 38th birthday

In the dazzling realm of showbiz, birthdays take on a special significance, serving as moments for celebrities to immerse themselves in the affectionate embrace of love and well-wishes, not only from adoring fans but also from colleagues. Recently, the spotlight turned to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who, breaking barriers, extended warm birthday wishes to none other than the Indian rap sensation, Badshah.

Aamir, celebrated for her stellar performances in Pakistani films and dramas, took to her Instagram to convey her admiration and best wishes to Badshah. With a considerable following on this platform, the actress shared a captivating picture of Badshah accompanied by a heartfelt caption, "Happy Birthday to the baddest boy in town!"

Graciously acknowledging her birthday wishes, he shared her post on his Instagram stories and thanked her.

As the social media platforms lit up with this cross-cultural interaction, it sparked a positive conversation about the collaborative and inclusive spirit that can thrive even in the glittering world of glitz and glamour.

Earlier, a fan-shared selfie that went viral depicted a candid moment featuring the duo at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.