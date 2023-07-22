When is Saba Qamar getting married?

Pakistani actor and model Saba Qamar is a talent powerhouse who makes her name count among the country’s top tier actors with her charismatic performances.

As Cheekh star has viewers hooked with her impeccable performances, social media users are also curious about the marriage plans of the 39-year-old.

Lately, Saba sheds light on her wedding plans in a morning show and hinted that she will be getting married soon. She mentioned having someone in her life, saying she will apprise his fans and media soon about the special person.

The actor also opened up about her love for children, saying that she is close to her sister's children, and continued saying that she would obsess with her children more than her husband in the years to come.

Sharing unrevealed chapters of her personal life, Saba said she is learning to cook Aloo Keema (meat and potato curry) for his husband to be and mentioned sharing further details in the near future. The actor also mentioned arranging a party for friends and relatives after getting married in private wedding.

Responding to a question, Saba said her first priority would be the person with whom she will get married, as she prioritizes nature of the person before his income.