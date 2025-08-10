Pakistan posts Massive $4 Billion Surplus with US amid sharp growth

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan moved ahead with astonishing trade surplus of over $4 billion with the United States, in what is said to be major boost in bilateral ties and trade dynamics between Islamabad and Washington.

Recent figures reveal staggering 16 percent spike in trade volume, pushing the total value to a staggering $7.6 billion in the last fiscal year alone.

Exports from Pakistan to US skyrocketed by 10 percent, hitting an impressive $5.83 billion. The nation’s textile and garment industry led the charge, with bedwear, kitchen essentials, men’s suits, and ready-made garments dominating the export charts.

The booming demand for Pakistani apparel and home products is rewriting trade rules and showcasing Pakistan’s growing global footprint.

Imports from US also moved up by 40 percent, reaching $1.76 billion. Cotton which is key raw material, topped list, followed by iron and steel scrap, soybeans, and coal. High-tech items like turbojets, computer machinery, and electromedical equipment also saw sharp increases, underlining Pakistan’s expanding industrial and technological needs.

This remarkable trade performance not only highlights Pakistan’s strengthening economic ties with US but also promises brighter, more prosperous future driven by strategic exports and smart imports. Experts believe this momentum could redefine the trade landscape between the two countries for years to come.