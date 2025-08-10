Rawalpindi: man arrested for allegedly raping HR manager

RAWALPINDI – A suspect accused of raping a woman and threatening to kill her after luring her with a false promise of marriage was arrested on Sunday.

The arrested man, along with an accomplice, allegedly committed the crime. Pir Wadhai police confirmed that raids are being conducted to arrest the second suspect.

Police stated that the accused, Mutabasir Hussain and Shayan Bukhari, under the patronage of Malik Raza, repeatedly assaulted the HR manager of a private company.

A police spokesperson said the victim’s medical examination has been conducted, and company employee Mutabasir Hussain has been taken into custody.