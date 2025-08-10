Pakistani athletes excel at Hero Open Taekwondo Championship in Malaysia

Pakistani athletes delivered stellar performances at the Hero Open Taekwondo Championship in Malaysia, securing two gold and two silver medals in a field of over 2,000 competitors from 20 countries.

In the senior category, Muhammad Umar emerged as a standout, displaying exceptional skill and determination to clinch gold after defeating a tough Chinese opponent in the final. His triumph not only marked a personal milestone but also placed his hometown, Kashmore, on the global sports map.

Syed Hamza Shah claimed Pakistan’s second gold, dominating his division with decisive victories over athletes from Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia, earning a reputation as one of the tournament’s most formidable competitors.

Shamil Ali Hussain impressed with three consecutive wins en route to the final, narrowly missing gold but securing a well-earned silver. Hammad Nadeem added another silver to Pakistan’s tally, capping off a highly successful campaign.

The Hero Open, known for its high level of competition, brought together top athletes from across Asia and beyond. Pakistan’s strong showing not only demonstrated its growing strength in taekwondo but also hinted at a promising future for the nation’s athletes on the international stage.