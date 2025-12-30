Uae Ends Remaining Counter Terror Operations In Yemen After Saudi Reaction

DUBAI – After Saudi Arabia’s strong reaction, the United Arab Emirates has announced that it is ending its remaining counter-terrorism operations in Yemen.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defense, the withdrawal of anti-terror units will be carried out voluntarily, in coordination with partners, mainly to ensure the safety and protection of UAE personnel.

The ministry said this decision was taken after reviewing recent developments and security concerns. It added that the UAE had already ended its direct military presence in Yemen in 2019, and only limited special teams were supporting counter-terrorism efforts, which will now also return.

The statement said the UAE remains committed to peace and stability in the region and has supported Yemen’s legitimate government under the Arab coalition since 2015. It also acknowledged the sacrifices made by UAE forces in Yemen.

This announcement came after Saudi Arabia targeted alleged weapon-carrying vehicles at a Yemeni port and accused the UAE of supporting separatist groups in southern Yemen—an allegation the UAE rejected as disappointing. Earlier, Yemen’s internationally recognized government had also asked the UAE to leave the country within 24 hours.

Background of Saudi–UAE differences over Yemen:

Both countries entered Yemen’s war together in 2015 against Houthi rebels, but over time their priorities changed. Saudi Arabia focused on Yemen’s unity and political solution, while the UAE concentrated on security in southern Yemen, ports, and counter-terrorism, supporting the Southern Transitional Council. The recent events have further highlighted tensions between the two allies.