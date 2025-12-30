PM Shehbaz meets UAE President in Rahim Yar Khan, discusses stronger ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Rahim Yar Khan, where he met the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Atta Tarar were also present at the meeting.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting between the Prime Minister and the UAE President took place at Sheikh Zayed Palace in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the statement, both leaders discussed their meeting held on December 26 in Islamabad. The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to elevating Pakistan–UAE relations to a strategic and mutually beneficial partnership.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his resolve to enhance economic partnership with the UAE and emphasized the need to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The statement added that both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in IT, energy, minerals, and defense.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the UAE’s progress.

He also appreciated the role of the 2.1 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE. The meeting also covered other important matters besides bilateral relations, marking the conclusion of a year-long cycle of diplomatic engagements between Pakistan and the UAE.

It is worth mentioning that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Pakistan on December 26 and has since been in Rahim Yar Khan for hunting.

On December 27, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar told a press briefing that the UAE President was in Rahim Yar Khan for a hunting trip.