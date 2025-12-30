Karachi welcomes first winter rain, weather turns pleasant

KARACHI – Light winter rain has begun in Karachi, with drizzle reported in various parts of the city including Jail Road. The rain has made the weather pleasant.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a chance of light rain tonight and tomorrow. They added that intermittent drizzle and light rainfall may continue, which could further lower the temperature.

Meanwhile, citizens have welcomed the rain, saying it has made the weather pleasant. Authorities have been advised to complete precautionary arrangements to deal with any possible situation.