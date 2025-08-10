Pakistan football makes history by appointing first woman manager for men’s team

LAHORE – For the first time in Pakistan football history, a woman manager has been appointed to a men’s team.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has appointed Arooj Sohail Butt as the manager of Pakistan’s Under-17 football team.

Arooj Sohail Butt is currently working with PFF as a Safeguarding Officer and is certified by both FIFA and AFC as a Safeguarding Officer.

PFF has taken this step under FIFA’s policy of providing equal opportunities to everyone.

It is worth noting that Pakistan’s Under-17 football team will participate in this year’s SAFF Championship and Asian Qualifiers.