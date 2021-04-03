Celebrities back up Saba Qamar as she calls off wedding with Azeem Khan
Fellow celebrities have poured in well wishes for Superstar Saba Qamar, amid the Baaghi star's breakup fiasco.
Yesterday, the 35-year-old fashionista called it quits with Azeem Khan as she termed personal reason for the reason to call off the marriage.
Industry insiders poured their heart out in support of Qamar soon after Mahira Khan stepped forward and extended her support.
Yasir Hussain, Yumna Zaidi, Maya Ali are others lent their support to Qamar after she made a public announcement for her future plans.
“I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!"
View this post on Instagram
Yasir Hussain and Yumna Zaidi also hyped their friend as they penned down some words of admiration for the superstar.
Singer Aima Baig said, “You're a strong badass, women. Also deserves the best of the best. Love youuu.”
Maya Ali commented, “Everything happens for the best. I am sure what you are feeling, no one can feel that. All I can say is that you’re a strong person and one day you will be smiling because nothing is more important than your inner peace and you’re worth more than anything. Loads of love and duas.”
Bilal Ashraf commented, “Only the best will happen Inshallah @sabaqamarzaman God Bless u” while Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy dropped love in the comment section.
“Allah is a great planner and he has planned the best for you.. you are a very strong woman and inspirational to lots of girls and women stay strong.. lots of prayers and love you” Momal Sheikh commented.
Leaving social media into a frenzy after accepting a marriage proposal on Instagram, Qamar and Khan's dynamic was adored by everyone but now the whirlwind romance has officially ended.
