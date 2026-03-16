Rabia Anum calls Ayeza Khan the ‘Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan’

Renowned Pakistani host and anchor has described actress as the “Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan,” however many social media users believe that is the true queen of Pakistani acting.

Rabia Anum is a talented Pakistani TV host and entrepreneur who also runs a beauty salon in Karachi. She began her media career as a news anchor at a private TV channel and served there for several years before eventually leaving the profession.

Currently, she is hosting a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission alongside actor and has been receiving praise for her hosting.

Rabia Anum is happily married and lives in Dubai with her husband and children.

A few days ago, she appeared on a podcast hosted by , where she referred to Ayeza Khan as the Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan.

Speaking about this, she said Ayeza Khan is outstanding both professionally and personally, adding that her personality and aura feel extraordinary.

She said that if Ayeza were an international star, she would receive far more recognition and be regarded as a top star. She added that if Ayeza had been in India, her status might have been very different, saying, “She is the Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan.”

Rabia also shared her experience of working with Danish Taimoor, saying it was very positive. According to her, he is kind, humble, and extremely positive. She added that they remain live on air for nearly eight hours and he always maintains positive energy, which is why she now understands why he is considered a superstar.

However, many people on social media did not agree with Rabia Anum’s opinion.

Some users argued that only Mahira Khan possesses the aura and international recognition comparable to , which is why she is considered Pakistan’s acting queen.

Some fans also said that and are equally deserving of the title.