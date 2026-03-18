Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s New Viral Song ‘Laiti Hai Laiti Hai’ infects nation ahead of Eid

LAHORE – As Pakistani are preparing for Eid, and all eyes will be on moon this week, internet had its ears pricked for something entirely different. From chaos of TikTok trends and meme-filled timelines emerged Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the self-proclaimed singer who comes up with new song “Lati Hai Lati Hai.”

The new track, “Lati Hai Lati Hai”, uploaded on his official YouTube channel is already igniting social media, leaving fans and critics alike in a mix of awe, confusion, and uncontrollable laughter.

Lyrics like “Din Mai Laiti Hai, Raat Mai Laiti hai, Mera Naam Laiti ha”, shows his trademark style, as the song is guaranteed to lodge itself in your brain. While YouTube views are not that impressive, short clips of the bizarre song are bonbarding Instagram Reels, TikTok clips, and reposts across X and Facebook.

Chahat who is already a viral legend with hits like “Badoo Badi”, “Kulfi Kulfi,” “Paaaan Paaaan,” and “Toba Toba,” continues his reign of chaotic, meme-worthy music, often tied to festive celebrations or patriotic vibes. This new release is no exception, with its hypnotic hook “Lati Hai / Lehti Hai” sparking both amusement and head-scratching confusion.

Pakistani internet responded with similar humour. For those who revel in chaotic energy, this is Eid perfection. One X user quipped: “Finally, something to play while we ignore our relatives.”