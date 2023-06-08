Search

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases latest song for Pak Army

Noor Fatima 11:48 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases latest song for Pak Army
While Pakistani nation observed ‘Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada’ [Martyrs Reverence Day] last month, Pakistani singing sensation Chahat Fateh Ali Khan decided to surprise those commemorating the day with another one of his unusual patriotic anthems. 

Giving a number of people from every walk of life paying tribute to the slain heroes another joyful reason to celebrate the day with even more zeal and zest, Khan’s Yeh Jo Pakistan Army Hai is everything summed up to define the revered day.

For those unaware of the singing world’s precious gem, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, in no relation to the qawwali maestros Nusrat and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, is a brand within himself. His charismatic personality and melodious voice are two of the many defining traits he possesses, but doesn’t show. From bringing his own renditions of different Pakistani classics to his recent Pakistan Super League anthem, Khan has sung it all.

However, it is his latest ‘Milli Naghma’ (National song), which has taken the internet by storm. Dedicated to the Pakistani armed forces, Khan’s track has all the elements of patriotism and heart-touching lyrics, not to forget his usual music videos.

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

