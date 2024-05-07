Anoushay Abbasi raises temperature with new bold pictures

Pakistani TV star Anoushay Abbasi garnered love and praise for her roles in soap operas. The gorgeous diva, who is a former VJ, hailed to to a family deeply rooted in art.
The 30-year-old made her debut in acting in 2010 with ‘Mere Anganai Main.’ Despite playing supporting roles in several commercial hits, she raked in love and respect from fans.
Anoushay again left netizens awestruck with her pictures in pink top. I like my milk with strawberries ????????, she captioned the post, posing in pink top and denim, flaunting her naval and toned waist.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 7, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.7 for buying and 298.65 for selling while British Pound rate is 345 for buying, and 348.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal's comes down to 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|295.7
|298.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.99
|747.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.3
|914.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.23
|169.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.57
|25.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.7
|730.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.65
|206.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.34
|309.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
