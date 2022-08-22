Anoushay Abbasi leaves fans awestruck with new sizzling photos
Share
Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos that have stormed the internet.
The Prem Gali star, who often faces criticism due to his lifestyle choices, is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praise for herself.
Taking to Instagram, Abbasi left the temperature soaring high as she shared the stunning video with her fans. "Real Eyes - Realise - Real Lies #monochrome #swipeleft #deevees", captioned the Raqs e Bismil actor.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Anoushay is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family. She made her debut in acting in 2010 in the drama serial ‘Mere Anganai Main.’ Despite playing supporting roles in each series, Anoushay has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet ... 10:49 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
Lollywood diva Anoushay Abbasi left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold photos that have stormed the ...
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- IHC to start proceedings against Imran Khan for 'terrorising' female ...07:28 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli's new jaw-dropping beach photos leave ...06:35 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- NUST AIRWORKS: Flying the nation to the heights of glory06:31 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz to embark on maiden Qatar visit tomorrow with aim to boost ...06:14 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza's new video breaks the internet01:44 PM | 22 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022