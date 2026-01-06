Bangladesh Air Chief lands in Pakistan with JF-17 Fighter Jet talks on Agenda

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Bangladesh Air Force arrived at Pakistan’s Air Headquarters in Islamabad, where he received ceremonial guard of honor from Pakistan Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu.

The visit, defined by officials as historic, is set to enhance defense cooperation, technical partnerships, and joint training initiatives between the two nations. During official talks, Air Force chiefs held detailed discussions on professional matters, mutual collaboration, and training programs.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu assured comprehensive training support for Bangladesh Air Force, including the rapid delivery of Super Mushshaq trainer aircraft and long-term technical assistance.

The agenda covered critical defense matters, with maintenance of Bangladesh’s aging fleet, modernization of air defense radar systems, and notably, the potential acquisition of Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, a deal that could reshape air power dynamics in South Asia.

Beyond conference rooms, Bangladeshi delegation toured Pakistan’s National ISR, Cyber Command, and Aerospace Technology Park, highlighting shared strategic and technological interests. Both nations pledged to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh defense relations and elevate them into a long-term strategic partnership.

This visit is said to be key chapter in Pakistan-Bangladesh defense collaboration, opening doors for high-tech military cooperation, joint training, and possibly a new era in fighter jet acquisitions.