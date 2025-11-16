Pakistan’s JF-17, F-16 jets escort King Abdullah II of Jordan’s plane in historic welcome

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force fighter jets displayed military precision and goodwill, escorting King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan with a spectacular aerial salute. A six-aircraft formation of JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Falcon fighter jets, escorted Jordanian King’s plane upon entering Pakistani airspace.

King Abdullah II was received with a warm salute by the formation leader of the PAF in what is said to be a strong bonds of friendship and mutual respect between Pakistan and Jordan.

The aerial reception shows commitment of both nations to further strengthen their bilateral relations. The advanced capabilities of Pakistan’s modern multi-role fighter jets, the JF-17 Thunder and F-16 Falcon made headliens with beautiuful formation.

The gesture of extending an aerial salute to a visiting fraternal nation is a longstanding tradition in Pakistan, symbolizing goodwill, respect, and the enduring brotherhood between the two countries.