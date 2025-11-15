Jordan’s King Abdullah II lands in Pakistan for High-Level Talks

ISLAMABAD – King Abdullah II of Jordan touched down in Islamabad for a high-profile two-day official visit to Pakistan, accepting an invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jordanian monarch received a grand welcome at the airport, personally greeted by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and a host of senior officials, signaling the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

A warm and ceremonial welcome was accorded to King Abdullah II at the PM House in Islamabad, where both countries’ national anthems were played as part of the official reception.#PakistanConnect pic.twitter.com/WrKd7ovs7e — Pakistan Connect (@Pak_Connect) November 15, 2025

Landing at PAF Base Nur Khan, King Abdullah II was welcomed with full honors by Pakistan’s top leadership, marking the beginning of a visit expected to strengthen bilateral relations and open new avenues of cooperation.

During his stay, the King will engage in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House, followed by high-level delegation talks, ensuring discussions cover a broad spectrum of strategic, economic, and cultural collaboration.

Prime Minister’s Office said this visit is a historic opportunity to reinforce the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Jordan and explore innovative areas for partnership, emphasizing the shared vision of both nations for a prosperous future.