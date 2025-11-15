Jordan’s King Abdullah II Lands in Pakistan today for Defence, Economic Talks

ISLAMABAD – Jordan’s King Abdullah II arrived in Pakistan today for high-profile two-day state visit, personally invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The visit promises to turbocharge cooperation across politics, economy, defense, and culture, marking a new chapter in the “brotherly” relationship between the two nations.

Jordanian monarch is slated for top-level meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Sharif, where both sides are expected to unveil bold new avenues for strategic collaboration.

Adding a historic touch, Pakistan will honor King Abdullah II with its highest civilian award in a grand ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, celebrating his pivotal role in strengthening bilateral ties. This marks King Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan since his trip during former President Mamnoon Hussain’s tenure, when both countries signed landmark agreements on defense, civil protection, and housing.

The visit comes on the heels of King Abdullah’s recent praise for Pakistan’s armed forces during a meeting with Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Amman, where he expressed keen interest in expanding defense cooperation.

Officials say this visit could redefine Pakistan-Jordan relations, opening the door to unprecedented strategic, economic, and cultural collaboration between the two “brotherly” nations.