Lady Gaga helps raise $35m for WHO, announces ‘One World’ coronavirus benefit concert

Sheherbano Syed
01:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2020
Just because she delayed the release of her album doesn’t mean Lady Gaga hasn’t been crazy busy.

Lady Gaga joined in the World Health Organization’s press conference on April 6 to announce a huge benefit livestream concert for COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

"We are all so very grateful to all of the health-care professionals across the country and the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19," she said on the call.

Gaga’s event, which she has helped organise with Global Citizen, is called the One World: Together at Home concert, and will see stars performing from their homes.

The benefit houses a star-studded lineup including: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for their respective networks and will also include characters from Sesame Street to attract a varied audience.

It is set to air on April 18th and will be live from 8pm to 10pm ET on ABC and various other channels.

The virtual benefit show has managed to raise almost $35 million in the past week for the fund to support the battle against the ongoing pandemic.

