Mani hits back at those critcising public donation drives
The past week has given rise to the debate over the public display of charitable drives during the coronavirus lockdown.
While a lot of people were of the opinion that celebrities shouldn’t be showing off their ration distribution drives, others have come forward to say that the sole reason behind sharing their efforts is to inspire others to join in.
Actor Mani, recently shutdown all trolls bashing celebs for promoting social causes.
Those who (in charity) spend of “their goods by night and by day, in secret and in public, have their reward with their Lord ... AlQuran, 2:274” As pop culture celebrities when we share posts of our material wealth - our show ratings, our wardrobe, our holidays - it is labeled as "trending". However when we try to use our fame to do some good, it is unfairly being labeled as "cheap publicity stunt". When celebrities flaunt their wardrobes, their cars, their dogs or their homes, it's trendy, tasteful, cute and stylish....But when they try to do something good, so others can follow suit or join their drive, it's suddenly... cheap publicity!!! And that's the feedback we used to get from the Insta account in the comments section. OMG that's so Cute! Now that's stylish, who's the designer? Looking fit, who's your trainer? And so on....Till we changed the pictures! In this lockdown when we saw the plight of the starving daily wage worker, Hira and I started a small donation drive at our place with the funds we had and put it up on Instagram....we got a backlash, we just couldn't understand! We put up pictures on Instagram so whoever knew anyone deserving could contact us and refer that needy family. However, after a week we started running out of funds and appealed to others to join in. We also encouraged fans to start similar donations in their areas because our reach was limited. Pretty soon brands started contacting us and donating food supplies. However, we kept getting negative feedback from social media. Why is my question? We didn't put up pictures with the people who we were donating to, we didn't show queues of deserving white-collar workers at our place. We don't even go down to meet the people who come to our doorstep, so we don't embarrass them and they don't feel that we are doing it for publicity. And yet...we are disliked for it. And yet..... We continue with our mission. Here's the quote that keeps us going and will keep all those who are helping the ones in need, to keep at it no matter what.. Thanks to @malkafoods thanks to @reemrice thanks to #meezan Special thanks to (google translation)
Mani further added that him and his wife were taken aback over the backlash they endured on social media over their donation drive.
“In this lockdown when we saw the plight of the starving daily wage worker, Hira and I started a small donation drive at our place with the funds we had and put it up on Instagram we got a backlash, we just couldn’t understand!” he said.
He justified sharing pictures of their charity efforts so that it’s more accessible to the ones in need.
“We put up pictures on Instagram so whoever knew anyone deserving could contact us and refer that needy family. However, after a week we started running out of funds and appealed to others to join in. We also encouraged fans to start similar donations in their areas because our reach was limited,” he said.
“We didn’t put up pictures with the people who we were donating to, we didn’t show queues of deserving white-collar workers at our place. We don’t even go down to meet the people who come to our doorstep, so we don’t embarrass them and they don’t feel that we are doing it for publicity. And yet we are disliked for it,” he said.
The actor ended the note by saying that he and his wife will continue their efforts to help others despite the unnecessary criticism.
