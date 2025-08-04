Today Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Forex rates Dollar, Euro, Pound to PKR – 4 August 2025

By News Desk
8:52 am | Aug 4, 2025
KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan show stability, with major global currencies maintaining strong positions against Pakistani Rupee.

Market analysts suggest this steady trend reflects cautious optimism among investors amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. US Dollar continues to lead exchange board, staying at Rs284.90 for buying and Rs285.40 for selling.

Euro followed closely, trading at Rs324.35 (buying) and Rs325.80 (selling). UK Pound Sterling remained strongest among major currencies, being bought at Rs375.10 and sold at Rs376.60.

UAE Dirham held firm at Rs77.50 (buying) and Rs77.70 (selling), while Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs75.80 (buying) and Rs76.00 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 284.90 285.40
Euro EUR 324.35 325.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.10 376.60
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.50 77.70
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.80 76.00
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 187.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.30 763.30
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
China Yuan CNY 39.03 39.43
Danish Krone DKK 44.20 44.60
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.95 931.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.31 66.91
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.69 167.69
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.32 27.62
Omani Riyal OMR 738.20 748.20
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.24 77.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.25 222.25
Swedish Korona SEK 28.81 29.11
Swiss Franc CHF 346.94 349.69
Thai Baht THB 8.53 8.68
   
