Today Foreign Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Forex rates Dollar, Euro, Pound to PKR – 4 August 2025

KARACHI – Foreign currency exchange rates in Pakistan show stability, with major global currencies maintaining strong positions against Pakistani Rupee.

Market analysts suggest this steady trend reflects cautious optimism among investors amid ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties. US Dollar continues to lead exchange board, staying at Rs284.90 for buying and Rs285.40 for selling.

Euro followed closely, trading at Rs324.35 (buying) and Rs325.80 (selling). UK Pound Sterling remained strongest among major currencies, being bought at Rs375.10 and sold at Rs376.60.

UAE Dirham held firm at Rs77.50 (buying) and Rs77.70 (selling), while Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs75.80 (buying) and Rs76.00 (selling).