Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-January-31- Updated 09:00 AM

09:00 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 31, 2021 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.8 160.75
Euro EUR 192.5 194.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 218 221
U.A.E Dirham AED 43 43.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.8 42.4
Australian Dollar AUD 122 124.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 404.8 406.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 123 125
China Yuan CNY 24.9 25.05
Danish Krone DKK 24.95 25.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.6 17.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.17 2.24
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 503 505.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 39.35 39.7
New Zealand Dollar NZD 105.8 106.5
Norwegians Krone NOK 18.2 18.45
Omani Riyal OMR 411 413
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.65 43
Singapore Dollar SGD 119 121
Swedish Korona SEK 18.2 18.45
Swiss Franc CHF 180.4 181.3
Thai Bhat THB 5.3 5.4

