Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar to PKR – 15 January 2026

KARACHI – The local currency market shows mixed movement today, with major international currencies trading steady while regional currencies recorded marginal fluctuations.

On Thursday, US Dollar (USD) remained firm, buying at 280.65 and selling at 282.75, showing continued demand for greenback. Euro (EUR) also held strong at 327.25–330.00, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stayed at higher levels, trading between 377.75 and 381.00, making it the strongest among commonly traded currencies.

UAE Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.50–77.00, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at 74.80–75.30, both showing stability in line with their dollar pegs.

Among other major currencies, Swiss Franc (CHF) stood at 351.82–354.57, and Canadian Dollar (CAD) traded at 200.50–204.85. Asian currencies such as the Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Indian Rupee (INR) were exchanged at 39.59–39.99 and 3.04–3.13 respectively.