Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar to PKR – 15 January 2026

By Staff Reporter
8:54 am | Jan 15, 2026

KARACHI – The local currency market shows mixed movement today, with major international currencies trading steady while regional currencies recorded marginal fluctuations.

On Thursday, US Dollar (USD) remained firm, buying at 280.65 and selling at 282.75, showing continued demand for greenback. Euro (EUR) also held strong at 327.25–330.00, while UK Pound Sterling (GBP) stayed at higher levels, trading between 377.75 and 381.00, making it the strongest among commonly traded currencies.

UAE Dirham (AED) was quoted at 76.50–77.00, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at 74.80–75.30, both showing stability in line with their dollar pegs.

Among other major currencies, Swiss Franc (CHF) stood at 351.82–354.57, and Canadian Dollar (CAD) traded at 200.50–204.85. Asian currencies such as the Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Indian Rupee (INR) were exchanged at 39.59–39.99 and 3.04–3.13 respectively.

Currency Code Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.65 282.75
Euro EUR 327.25 330.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377.75 381.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.50 77.00
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.80 75.30
Australian Dollar AUD 187.00 191.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.00 754.00
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.50 204.85
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 43.75 44.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.10
Indian Rupee INR 3.04 3.13
Japanese Yen JPY 1.75 1.85
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.00 918.00
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.60 69.20
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 728.60 738.60
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.50 221.50
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.89 9.04
 
