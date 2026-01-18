Weather forecast: Rain, snow expected in upper KP, fog in plains

PESHAWAR – Most districts of the province, including Peshawar, are expected to experience partly cloudy and very cold weather, while upper and mountainous areas are likely to remain severely cold, the Meteorological Department has forecast.

According to the department, Chitral (Upper and Lower), Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mohmand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and some other locations may witness rain and snowfall in the mountains.

In Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Buner, Shangla, Swat, and neighboring areas, isolated rain is expected, with snowfall on higher peaks.

In the plains of the province, including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Karak, and Bannu, fog is likely during early morning and night hours.