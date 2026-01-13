Latest

US Dollar Rate Today | Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 January 2026

By News Desk
8:44 am | Jan 13, 2026

Foreign currency exchange rates remained largely stable in the local market on Monday, with minor variations recorded across major and regional currencies. US dollar continued to trade at Rs280.75 for buying and Rs282.75 for selling.

The euro was quoted at Rs326.75 on the buying side and Rs329.75 on the selling side, while the UK pound sterling stood at Rs377 for buying and Rs380 for selling. The UAE dirham was exchanged at Rs76.5 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was priced at Rs74.85 and Rs75.5, respectively.

Among other major currencies, the Australian dollar traded at Rs186 to Rs190.5, while the Canadian dollar was available between Rs201 and Rs205. The Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.59 for buying and Rs39.99 for selling.

Regional currencies also showed steady movement, with the Kuwaiti dinar trading at Rs908 on the buying side and Rs918 on the selling side, and the Bahraini dinar at Rs744 to Rs754. The Omani riyal stood at Rs728.6 for buying and Rs738.6 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying (Rs) Selling (Rs)
US Dollar USD 280.75 282.75
Euro EUR 326.75 329.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 380
UAE Dirham AED 76.5 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.85 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 186 190.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744 754
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 205
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 43.75 44.15
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.04 3.13
Japanese Yen JPY 1.77 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 918
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 68.6 69.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 161.24 163.24
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.66 27.96
Omani Riyal OMR 728.6 738.6
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.26 76.96
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.5 220.5
Swedish Krona SEK 30.25 30.55
Swiss Franc CHF 351.82 354.57
Thai Baht THB 8.89 9.04
   
