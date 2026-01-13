US Dollar Rate Today | Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 January 2026

Foreign currency exchange rates remained largely stable in the local market on Monday, with minor variations recorded across major and regional currencies. US dollar continued to trade at Rs280.75 for buying and Rs282.75 for selling.

The euro was quoted at Rs326.75 on the buying side and Rs329.75 on the selling side, while the UK pound sterling stood at Rs377 for buying and Rs380 for selling. The UAE dirham was exchanged at Rs76.5 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was priced at Rs74.85 and Rs75.5, respectively.

Among other major currencies, the Australian dollar traded at Rs186 to Rs190.5, while the Canadian dollar was available between Rs201 and Rs205. The Chinese yuan was quoted at Rs39.59 for buying and Rs39.99 for selling.

Regional currencies also showed steady movement, with the Kuwaiti dinar trading at Rs908 on the buying side and Rs918 on the selling side, and the Bahraini dinar at Rs744 to Rs754. The Omani riyal stood at Rs728.6 for buying and Rs738.6 for selling.