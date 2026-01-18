FCIT’s winning legacy continues with 17 Years of Programming Excellence

LAHORE – Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) at University of the Punjab unveiled historic record of success in programming competitions with sensational 17-year journey of excellence that cements its position as Pakistan’s top powerhouse for competitive computing.

FCIT officially released its “Winning History of FCIT, Programming Competitions”, documenting an extraordinary era of triumph spanning nearly two decades. The compilation reveals hundreds of podium finishes across Pakistan’s most prestigious inter-university competitions, showcasing FCIT’s unrivaled competitive edge.

From ICPC, SOFTEC, NaSCon, PUCON, TechnoFest, VisioSpark, Brainiac, UET Olympiad, NUST competitions, LUMS Coding Guru, and many more — FCIT has dominated the national competitive scene across every major event.

Whether it’s speed programming, UI/UX design, robotics, AI, data science, web and app development, debugging, or hackathons, FCIT students have repeatedly showcased unmatched talent, technical brilliance, and teamwork.

Established in 1988 as Punjab University College of Information Technology (PUCIT), the institution has been a cornerstone of Pakistan’s IT evolution. Over the years, PUCIT transformed into FCIT, expanding its academic and research capabilities while maintaining a relentless focus on competitive programming and innovation.

Today, FCIT stands as a national symbol of excellence, producing graduates who excel in academics and outperform rivals in high-pressure national and international competitions.

While the students are the stars, the faculty’s mentorship has been the engine driving this sustained dominance. In particular, Mr. Abdul Mateen has played a pivotal role over the past five years, guiding teams, training students, and strengthening the competitive programming culture at FCIT.

Under his leadership, FCIT has achieved multiple top positions in major events, including ICPC regional rounds, robotics contests, and national coding competitions. The faculty’s commitment to grooming students beyond classrooms has been recognized as a major reason behind FCIT’s supremacy.

The Recent achievements include ICPC Pakistan 2024, where Multiple teams secured Silver and Bronze medals, placing FCIT among the nation’s top performers.

At SOFTEC 2025 & NaSCon 2025, FCIT students clinched first positions in speed programming, robotics, and UI/UX design. PUCON 2025 & Technoverse: FCIT dominated UI/UX, AI challenges, and web competitions. At NUST, UET, ITU & COMSATS events: Continuous podium finishes across programming and debugging categories.

FCIT praised the collective effort of students and faculty, describing the record as a testament to the institution’s culture of excellence. “This journey reflects the culture of excellence at FCIT. Special appreciation goes to our faculty, particularly Mr Abdul Mateen, whose leadership over the past five years has brought immense honour to the faculty. We look forward to many more milestones.”