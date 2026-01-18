Psl To Auction Players For First Time Ever Ahead Of Season 11

LAHORE – Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to introduce player auction for the very first time, and most franchises have already given their full support.

In a crucial meeting yesterday with CEO Salman Naseer, franchise owners overwhelmingly agreed to adopt the auction system, marking a dramatic shift away from traditional player retention methods. This groundbreaking decision is set to be implemented immediately upon approval from the Chairman Board.

To ensure smooth rollout, a special workshop will be held on Sunday to educate team owners about the auction process and procedures. This is not just a format change, it’s a complete revolution in how PSL teams will be built. But the drama doesn’t end there.

All five existing franchises have officially demanded the right to retain four players, including their brand ambassador — a move that could protect star players and maintain team identity.

On the other side, the new franchises are pushing for zero retention, arguing that the auction should be completely open to ensure fairness and equal opportunity. The final decision on this controversial issue will be made by the Chairman, keeping the tension high

In Friday’s PSL Governing Council meeting, Chairman Board Mohsin Naqvi strongly urged team owners to adopt the open auction formula, emphasizing that it would be highly beneficial for players.

PSL Governing Council held meeting at National Cricket Academy, where they discussed player retentions, the possibility of a player auction, and the PSL-11 schedule. The league is moving toward new player acquisition model, including a potential auction or a hybrid system with direct signings.

A working group will meet on Saturday to finalize remaining agenda Governing Council will reconvene immediately if needed. A New Era Begins PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chaired the meeting and announced that PSL is entering a new phase of expansion and transformation, with new teams, new structures, and a fresh timeline.