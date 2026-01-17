PSL 2026 to commence from March 2026, confirms PCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) upcoming eleventh edition will start from March 26, it was decided in a meeting of the Governing Council of PSL.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi chaired the meeting, while all the eight PSL franchises were represented along with other officials.

The meeting began with Chairman PCB and all participants congratulating and welcoming the new team owners of Sialkot and Hyderabad to the HBL PSL family.

Chairman PCB and the HBL PSL team were also congratulated on the successful conduct of the New Teams Auction, which reflected growth and evolution of the league.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various matters including the schedule of the HBL PSL 11, player retentions, adoption of the player auction or a unique combination of auction and draft termed as ‘drauction’ and the option of opening direct signings.

“It was decided that the HBL PSL 11 will kick off on Thursday, 26 March as the fans, players and stakeholders look forward to entering the New Era of the league,” read the press release.

The meeting was adjourned with the constitution of a working group to meet on Saturday to deliberate further on agenda items, where after the Governing council meeting will be reconvened immediately as necessary.