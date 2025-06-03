Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 3 June

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed mix trends in interbank and open markets, with several major foreign currencies posting gains.

As per latest data from currency dealers, US Dollar continues to hold strong, with the buying rate at Rs282.40 and the selling rate at Rs284.40. Euro was quoted at Rs320.15 (buying) and Rs323.50 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling traded at Rs380.00 (buying) and Rs384.00 (selling).

UAE Dirham was being bought at Rs76.50 and sold at Rs77.25, whereas the Saudi Riyal remained steady at Rs74.50 (buying) and Rs75.25 (selling).