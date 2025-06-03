Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 3 June

By News Desk
8:59 am | Jun 3, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed mix trends in interbank and open markets, with several major foreign currencies posting gains.

As per latest data from currency dealers, US Dollar continues to hold strong, with the buying rate at Rs282.40 and the selling rate at Rs284.40. Euro was quoted at Rs320.15 (buying) and Rs323.50 (selling), while the British Pound Sterling traded at Rs380.00 (buying) and Rs384.00 (selling).

UAE Dirham was being bought at Rs76.50 and sold at Rs77.25, whereas the Saudi Riyal remained steady at Rs74.50 (buying) and Rs75.25 (selling).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.50 284.30
Euro EUR 320.15 323.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 380.00 384.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.50 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.50 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 185.05 187.30
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.80 756.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.40 209.80
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 42.37 42.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.50 35.85
Indian Rupee INR 3.21 3.30
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.07
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.10 922.60
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.54 66.14
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.19 168.19
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.20 27.50
Omani Riyal OMR 733.30 741.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.64 77.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 220.90 222.90
Swedish Korona SEK 29.07 29.37
Swiss Franc CHF 339.71 342.46
Thai Baht THB 8.43 8.58
 
