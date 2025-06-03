Manhunt underway after massive midnight Jail Break in Karachi’s Malir prison

KARACHI – More than 200 prisoners managed to flee Malir Jail after Earthquake-related wall breach, causing panic in city while police claimed re-arresting 80 of them amid crackdown.

A security breach at Malir District Jail led to jailbreak, as several inmates escaped through damaged section of the prison wall, authorities said.

Initial probe suggest recent low-intensity earthquakes in area may compromised structural integrity of the prison’s outer wall, making it vulnerable and allowing prisoners to break through.

Shortly after escape, clips surfaced online showing sound of gunfire in vicinity of the jail and individuals, believed to be inmates, running along nearby roads. The footage sparked widespread concern and prompted a swift response from law enforcement agencies.

Police officials launched an immediate search operation and confirmed that at least 80 escapees had been rearrested. “The area has been completely sealed, and no one is allowed to enter or exit without valid identification,” a Malir police officer stated.

Sindh government officials took notice of incident and sought report on this matter from Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, assuring that those responsible for any negligence would be held accountable.

Authorities have yet to confirm the total number of inmates who escaped. Meanwhile, the recapture operation continues as security is heightened around the prison and nearby areas.