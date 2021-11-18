Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of another five in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of another five Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A statement issued by the MOFA spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters dubbed as ‘cordon and search operations’ in the last three weeks.

He added that the killing spree of Kashmiri citizens perpetuated by Indian occupation forces continues with shameless impunity.

The extra-judicial killings expose the unspeakable violence being perpetrated by the Hindutva inspired extremist BJP-RSS to combine that has turned the caged valley into an inferno where no one, not even innocent civilians, professionals, women, children and elderly are safe from the state-terrorism of the occupation forces, it further added.

The Indian occupation forces have martyred at least 30 Kashmiris in fake encounters or so called “cordon & search operations” since 1st October 2021.



FO said the killing spree of innocent Kashmiris perpetuated by Indian occupation forces continues with shameless impunity. pic.twitter.com/vr9kDAyN8t — APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) November 18, 2021

Foreign Office spox also condemned the inhuman and callous practice of not handing over the mortal remains of the martyred Kashmiris to their families.

"Usurping the fundamental rights of Kashmiri families by denying them the right of proper burial of martyrs further exposes the current Indian government’s moral bankruptcy," the statement added.

The FO spokesman said the killings of Kashmiri civilians depicted the irrefutable facts provided by Pakistan in a comprehensive dossier that laid bare human rights violations and war crimes committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan called on the international community to take immediate notice of Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir and to hold India accountable for the grave human rights violations.

The Pakistani government also urged the world leaders to play their role for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people for durable peace and stability in the region.

In the latest event of state-sponsored terrorism, Indian forces killed five Kashmiris during their cordon and search operations in Pombai and Gopalpora areas of Kulgam district on Wednesday, taking the number of slain youth in the territory to nine in the last four days.

The troops, on the orders of the Modi-led government agenda, also brutally killed four civilians in a fake encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

The families of martyred civilians accused Indian forces of murdering them in a cold-blooded way after taking them into a business centre to help the search for insurgents.