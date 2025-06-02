Karachi faces double Earthquake scare in a single day

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi witnessed earthquake tremors for the second time on Monday, sparking panic among residents across several areas of the metropolis.

The latest quake struck around 10:25 AM, causing brief but noticeable shaking in Landhi, Maleer and other regions. Earlier, port city witnessed first quake around 1:00 AM, which was 3.2 on the Richter scale.

Karachi Earthquake

The back-to-back tremors were felt in multiple areas, including Malir, Landhi, Khokhrapar, Quaidabad, Gul Ahmed Chowrangi, and nearby localities. Startled by the second quake, many residents ran out of their homes in fear, though no casualties or property damage were reported from either incident.

Though not a frequent hotspot for seismic activity compared to northern Pakistan, Karachi lies near active tectonic boundaries. Experts warn the city remains highly vulnerable due to dense population, unregulated construction, and inadequate emergency preparedness.