How much is Karachi's population according to new census?

KARACHI – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) announced the official results of the country's seventh, but first-ever digital census on Monday, revealing that Karachi's population has increased by 4.3 million in the last five years to more than 20.3 million.
The data was collected from all seven districts of Karachi, with District East having the highest population (around 3.9 million), followed by District Central (3.8 million), Korangi (3.1 million), District West (2.6 million), Malir (2.4 million), District South (2.3 million) and Keamari (over 2 million).
The Sindh province has a population of 55.69 million people, according to the most recent census data.
The Hyderabad Division has a population of about 10.16 million people, Larkana has a population of nearly 7.1 million, Mirpurkhas has a population of 4.6 million, Shaheed Benazirabad has a population of 5.9 million and Sukkur has a population of 6.1 million.
According to PBS census statistics from 2023, Pakistan's population increased by 2.55% to 241.49 million.
These statistics were announced after the Council of Common Interests (CCI) met on Saturday and unanimously approved the results of Pakistan's first digital census at its 50th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.22 in the interbank market on the first working day of the week.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency appreciated by 0.08 percent, and was being traded at 286.75.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained under pressure and closed at 286.97 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.
Despite the inflows of billions, the rupee remained under pressure due to the high demand for dollar as the government relaxed all restrictions on imports.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,550
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.