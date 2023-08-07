How much is Karachi's population according to new census?

KARACHI – The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) announced the official results of the country's seventh, but first-ever digital census on Monday, revealing that Karachi's population has increased by 4.3 million in the last five years to more than 20.3 million.

The data was collected from all seven districts of Karachi, with District East having the highest population (around 3.9 million), followed by District Central (3.8 million), Korangi (3.1 million), District West (2.6 million), Malir (2.4 million), District South (2.3 million) and Keamari (over 2 million).

The Sindh province has a population of 55.69 million people, according to the most recent census data.

The Hyderabad Division has a population of about 10.16 million people, Larkana has a population of nearly 7.1 million, Mirpurkhas has a population of 4.6 million, Shaheed Benazirabad has a population of 5.9 million and Sukkur has a population of 6.1 million.

According to PBS census statistics from 2023, Pakistan's population increased by 2.55% to 241.49 million.

These statistics were announced after the Council of Common Interests (CCI) met on Saturday and unanimously approved the results of Pakistan's first digital census at its 50th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.