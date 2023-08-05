Pakistan's population swells to nearly 242 million as CCI approves results of 7th census

ISLAMABAD – The complete results of the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 were approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Saturday.
According to the statistics, the overall population of the nation is now 241.49 million, with a growth rate of 2.55%.
Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, the focal person for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, said, "The approval was provided at the 50th meeting of the Council of Common Interests, which was presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif."
According to the final approved results, the total population of Punjab was recorded at 127.68 million as the population growth rate of the province was 2.53 %, he said, adding that the population of Sindh is 55.69 million with a growth rate of 2.57 %.
He said the total population of Balochistan is 14.89 million with a growth rate of 3.2%, whereas the total population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 40.85 million with a growth rate of 2.38%.
Gondal said that according to the final approved results of the 7th Population and Housing Census, the total population of Islamabad is 2.36 million with a growth rate of 2.81%.
The rural population of the country is 61.18% while the urban population is 38.82%, he said, adding that 84.99% of KP population is rural and 15.01% is urban.
Meanwhile, 59.30% of Punjab population is rural and 40.70% is urban, 46.27% of Sindh population is rural and 53.7% is urban, 69.04% of Balochistan population is rural and 30.96% is urban, 53.10% of Islamabad population is rural and 46.90% is urban, he added.
The 7th Population and Housing Census is the first ever Digital Census in the history of Pakistan and is the largest digitization project of South Asia, he said, adding that the Geographic Information System (GIS) was used to ensure real time monitoring, transparency, data quality and complete coverage in 7th Population and Housing Census.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – Gold prices continued an upward trend on the second consecutive day on Saturday after upward trend in the international market.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,300 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,115 to settle at Rs191,016, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $10 to settle at $1,942 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68, respectively.
