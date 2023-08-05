Pakistan's population swells to nearly 242 million as CCI approves results of 7th census

ISLAMABAD – The complete results of the 7th Population and Housing Census 2023 were approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Saturday.

According to the statistics, the overall population of the nation is now 241.49 million, with a growth rate of 2.55%.

Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, the focal person for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, said, "The approval was provided at the 50th meeting of the Council of Common Interests, which was presided over by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif."

According to the final approved results, the total population of Punjab was recorded at 127.68 million as the population growth rate of the province was 2.53 %, he said, adding that the population of Sindh is 55.69 million with a growth rate of 2.57 %.

He said the total population of Balochistan is 14.89 million with a growth rate of 3.2%, whereas the total population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 40.85 million with a growth rate of 2.38%.

Gondal said that according to the final approved results of the 7th Population and Housing Census, the total population of Islamabad is 2.36 million with a growth rate of 2.81%.

The rural population of the country is 61.18% while the urban population is 38.82%, he said, adding that 84.99% of KP population is rural and 15.01% is urban.

Meanwhile, 59.30% of Punjab population is rural and 40.70% is urban, 46.27% of Sindh population is rural and 53.7% is urban, 69.04% of Balochistan population is rural and 30.96% is urban, 53.10% of Islamabad population is rural and 46.90% is urban, he added.

The 7th Population and Housing Census is the first ever Digital Census in the history of Pakistan and is the largest digitization project of South Asia, he said, adding that the Geographic Information System (GIS) was used to ensure real time monitoring, transparency, data quality and complete coverage in 7th Population and Housing Census.