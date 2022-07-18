At least 19 killed as boat carrying wedding party capsizes in Indus River

MULTAN – A passenger boat carrying members of a wedding party capsized in the Indus river near Sadiqabad town of Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan district, killing at least 19 people mostly women and children.

Reports in local media said the deadly incident occurred about 350 kilometers south of Multan as the boat heading towards Machka from Kharor overturned due to overload.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the site and saved many while several drowned amid a lack of resources.

دریائے سندھ ماچھکہ کے علاقے میں بلدانی سولنگی برادری کی بارات سے بھری کشتی الٹ گئی.

ڈوبنے والوں میں سے17خواتین اور بچوں کی لاشیں نکال لی گئی ہیں.کشتی میں 50 سے زائد افراد سوار تھے 33 افراد زندہ نکال لئے گئے ہیں مزید افراد کی تلاش جاری ہے.

@BBhuttoZardari@mpa_mumtazali

Media reports claimed that 19 bodies were recovered from the fast-flowing Indus River while most of the deceased included women.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation is still underway to rescue any other passengers of the ill-fated boat.

