FC troop among three injured in grenade attack on Quetta check post
QUETTA – Frontier Corps soldier and two other persons were injured as terrorists attacked a check post with a hand-grenade in Balochistan capital.
Reports in local media said three persons suffered injuries in a grenade attack that occurred within the remits of Saryaab police station on Qambrani road.
Unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at an FC check post before escaping from the area.
Later, the injured persons were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta. Meanwhile, security forces started a search operation after rushing to the area.
Balochistan’s Counter Terrorism Department has also detained some terrorists during a targeted operation in the provincial capital. The detained militants were involved in attacks on state institutions while arms, ammunition and explosives were also found.
Last week, members of a terror outfit shot dead a kidnapped Army officer in the restive province of Balochistan. On Thursday, the rescue team found the body of Lt. Col. Laiq Baig Mirza, two days after he was kidnapped by insurgents there.
Pakistan Army guns down nine terrorists after Lt ... 01:17 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – At least nine terrorists were killed after a banned outfit abducted and executed an army officer, ...
Several foreign-sponsored terror outfits started bombings and ambushes against armed forces in Balochistan in recent times. Earlier this year, a female suicide bomber killed three Chinese nationals in the southern port city of Karachi.
