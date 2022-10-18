Confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets, US clarifies after Biden's 'dangerous' remarks

WASHINGTON – Washington expressed confidence in Pakistan's ability to secure its nuclear assets, days after President Joe Biden termed the South Asian country 'one of the most dangerous' nations due to ‘nukes without any cohesion’.

As Biden’s controversial remarks sparked new controversy between Islamabad and Washington, both sides attempted not to thwart recent efforts to reset ties.

US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel, speaking with media on Monday, said the US had confidence in Islamabad’s ability to secure its nuclear assets.

He added that Washington always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests and, more broadly, the US values our long-standing cooperation with the country.

Reports suggest that amid the recent tension, the US conveyed the message to Pakistan that Biden’s statement did not mean any new demand.

Pakistan summons US diplomat to demarche over Joe ... 03:15 PM | 15 Oct, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Friday decided to summon US ambassador Donald Blome to formally lodge a protest over ...

Pakistan earlier summoned the US ambassador over Biden's comments and formally protested to its strategic partner over controversial remarks questioning the safety of Islamabad’s nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected Biden’s remarks, asserting that his country was a “responsible nuclear state”. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said he was surprised by Biden’s statement and termed it misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement.