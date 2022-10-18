Another PIA flight steward goes missing in Canada
Web Desk
09:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Another PIA flight steward goes missing in Canada
Share

TORONTO – Another flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines has managed to slip away in Toronto, Canada.

Aijaz Ali Shah was an attendant on flight PK-781 from Islamabad to Toronto, PIA officials revealed, adding that Shah was not part of the crew when the plane was returning to Pakistan.

As the steward didn’t report for duty on a flight back to the South Asian nation on October 16, his colleagues got to know of his plan.

Meanwhile, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities. Disciplinary action will also be taken against him by the national flag carrier’s administration.

This is not the first such incident as a number of PIA flight attendants have previously escaped to Canada for citizenship.

PIA air hostess who mysteriously disappeared ... 08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2018

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostess, who mysteriously disappeared in Canada’s city Toronto ...

To avert such cases, crew members submitted their passports to airline management upon arrival in foreign countries; they also sign an indemnity bond and one of their relatives submits an undertaking that they will not escape.

More From This Category
Shahrukh Jatoi, his accomplices acquitted in ...
12:27 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Australia no longer recognise Jerusalem as ...
11:17 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
President Alvi files reference seeking Supreme ...
10:44 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear ...
09:24 AM | 18 Oct, 2022
Top Pakistani, Saudi military commanders discuss ...
11:57 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas meets COAS ...
07:42 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anmol Baloch’s bold pictures from vacation go viral
11:49 AM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr