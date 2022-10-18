Another PIA flight steward goes missing in Canada

TORONTO – Another flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines has managed to slip away in Toronto, Canada.

Aijaz Ali Shah was an attendant on flight PK-781 from Islamabad to Toronto, PIA officials revealed, adding that Shah was not part of the crew when the plane was returning to Pakistan.

As the steward didn’t report for duty on a flight back to the South Asian nation on October 16, his colleagues got to know of his plan.

Meanwhile, the matter was brought to the notice of the airline management and Canadian immigration authorities. Disciplinary action will also be taken against him by the national flag carrier’s administration.

This is not the first such incident as a number of PIA flight attendants have previously escaped to Canada for citizenship.

To avert such cases, crew members submitted their passports to airline management upon arrival in foreign countries; they also sign an indemnity bond and one of their relatives submits an undertaking that they will not escape.