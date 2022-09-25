Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 25 Sep, 2022
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast
Source: ISPR
RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army soldiers have embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in the North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said two soldiers embraced martyrdom in an IED explosion in general area Esham of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday.

Naib Subedar Javed Iqbal, a 42-year-old resident of Attock, and Naik Hussain Ahmed, a 38 years old resident of Okara embraced martyrdom in the attack.

The area clearance operation is being carried out to eliminate terrorists in the area, the ISPR added.

The development comes days after forces kill three terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkwa’s Lakki Marwat and Swat districts.

Army troops observed and engaged terrorists' movement in the general area Sheikh Badin Mountains of Lakki Marwat, and during an exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed.

Peshawar Corps Commander visits Swat after huge ... 06:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2022

PESHAWAR – Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat has visited Swat and interacted with ...

In a separate operation, security forces gunned down another terrorist. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

